MDH: 235 cases of COVID-19, up 66 from Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC/AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports the number of cases of COVID-19 in the state grew 66 from the day before and now stands at 235. MDH is no longer reporting the number of people tested.
Additional cases were reported in Blue Earth County as well as Steele. LeSueur County and Jackson County saw their first cases over the weekend.
Anoka-7; Benton-1; Big Stone-1;Blue Earth-5; Carver-8; Cass-1; Chisago-2; Clay-2; Dakota-18; Dodge-2; Fillmore-3; Hennepin-89; Jackson-1; Lac Qui Parle-1; Le Sueur-1; Martin-8; Mower-6; Nicollet-3; Olmsted-16; Ramsey-24; Renville-1; Rice-2; Scott-5; Sherburne-1; St. Louis-2; Stearns-5; Steele-3; Wabasha-1; Waseca-2; Washington-10; Wright-3
The increase comes as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz went into self-quarantine at home on Monday after a member of his security detail tested positive.
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said her husband has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Instagram that her brother had died in Tennessee of the virus.
The rapid developments came as Walz was considering whether to order state residents to shelter in place. Walz said he hoped his self-quarantine serves as a model for the rest of Minnesota.
The state of Minnesota has eliminated its backlog of coronavirus tests that were waiting to be processed, thanks in part to help from the Mayo Clinic. State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says the Mayo Clinic stepped in to help process tests, and the state should now be able to get back to patients with their results much faster. The priority will be to notify patients who test positive for the new virus first.
