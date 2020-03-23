Medical face mask shortages: How a local nurse’s idea aims to help community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Due to the coronavirus outbreak, health care workers are faced with a short supply of protective, medical face masks.
In response, a local nurse is asking health care facilities to donate a commonly used sterilization paper, often referred to as “blue wrap” to be sewn into masks.
“This wrap is thicker than normal cotton. It is protective against the environment for transferring microbes and other things that are airborne as well into a sterile pack. So that actually goes into a landfill. So that got me thinking if we could use that product,” said Mankato Surgery Center Registered Nurse/Center Administrator, Joleen Harrison.
In addition Harrison is looking for those who can sew to produce the masks to give to the local emergency coalitions in Mankato to be distributed as needed.
Harrison continues that an idea is that these could be used at long-term health care facilities like assisted livings or to the homeless population including those working in shelters.
For more information or to get involved you can find a link to the Facebook group, Mask Production for Covid-19 here.
