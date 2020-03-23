Mending Spirits Animal Rescue creates pet food shelf

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mending Spirits Animal Rescue is taking its services on the road, starting up a traveling pet food shelf.
Terri Hanson with Mending Spirits first reached out on social media last week to offer the delivery service for those who might not be able to make it to the store for pet food right now. In the first few days, she was able to deliver pet food to 13 different families in Mankato. And as her stash of pet food diminished, the donations poured in, with people filling her trunk back up with pet food.
“I match up, I do a little interview to see what the pet’s and what the family’s current pets are eating and try to find the suitable pet food in my collection to match with what their pet is eating currently,” says Hanson.
Anyone in need of pet food or those looking to donate can reach out to Mending Spirits Animal Rescue by calling 507-340-7292. The organization says they hope to continue this service even after the coronavirus pandemic winds down.
