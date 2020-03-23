Redwood Falls Police Department warn of scam involving COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood Falls Police Department warning of a scam involving the COVID-19 outbreak.
Authorities say two younger males wearing dark-colored clothing were seen going door to door in Redwood Falls, claiming to be with the Redwood Falls Clinic.
Officials say the two are asking residents if they’d like to be tested for coronavirus.
Authorities are reminding residents to always avoid giving any money or information to people going door to door.
Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to contact police.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.