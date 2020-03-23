Sibley County Sheriff urges residents to consult with health care providers before calling 9-1-1

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) — In a message posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday, Sheriff Patrick Nienaber advises residents to consult with their health care providers if they believe they have symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
Nienaber writes that “health care professionals are better equipped to assess symptoms and determine if patients need transport to an emergency room.”
The statement goes on to add that the request is aimed at keeping first responders healthy and to try to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus for first responders and ambulance personnel.
Residents who believe their condition is an immediate, life-threatening situation are urged to still call 9-1-1.
