Social distancing versus self-quarantining

(KEYC) — Recent social media trends indicate many people are confusing social distancing with self-quarantining.
Social distancing is what most of us are practicing if we are not sick or have not come into contact with someone who has had COVID-19.
According to the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between two people to avoid illness.
Officials recommend avoiding gathering in large crowds and to try to keep space between individuals at a minimum of six feet to keep the virus from spreading.
Meanwhile, those who have been exposed to the virus are self-quarantining.
That means remaining in one place and having no social contact.
The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine cites health experts recommend the quarantine lasts 14 days, which provides time to know whether they are ill and contagious or not.
