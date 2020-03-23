Teachers show support for students with a parade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As schools remain closed, teachers at Rosa Parks Elementary let students know that they’re still thinking of them Monday.
Teachers hit the streets in cars decked out with signs of support and paraded through area neighborhoods where their students were there to meet them.
“You Matter” is the motto at Rosa Parks Elementary, and teachers wanted to remind students that they’re still going to be a part of their lives in the upcoming weeks.
“Everything revolves around ‘You Matter,’ and so really what we’re trying to just show kids is they matter. Whether they are in front of us, at home learning from their couch or the classroom, that we just want them to know we’re here for them, we haven’t forgotten about them and we’re going to miss them,” says Kristen Zimmerman, a third-grade teacher at Rosa Parks.
Many schools across the nation held parades of their own as some districts closed for longer periods and others get ready for online learning.
