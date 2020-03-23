UMASH hosting webinar to inform producers and ag professionals on COVID-19 and proper farm responses

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With 2020 planting season just around the corner, farmers will be out and about and in the midst of coronavirus concerns, staying healthy is critical.
With many farmers at an age where they are more susceptible to serious health issues due to coronavirus and the difficulty in finding trained help if someone were to fall ill, the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center is hosting a webinar tomorrow at noon on what producers and ag professionals need to know regarding COVID-19.
The University of Minnesota Extension is advising farmers to follow CDC guidelines and to not work through an infection to avoid spread of the disease.
A link to register for the online webinar and more information can be found here.
