Waseca teacher tests positive for Covid-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca Public Schools teacher has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says the teacher had not been in the district since March 13 and began showing symptoms on March 17.
In a community letter, Waseca Public Schools says there is no risk identified at this time and on-site operations will continue as planned.
Administrators want to remind parents that distance learning starts on March 30 and the ongoing community feed will continue during the mandated closure.
