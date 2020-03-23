WeCovery offers recovery support online

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in the recovery community, this period of social distancing can be trying as in-person recovery meetings are canceled. One local organization is finding a solution online.
WeCovery is offering support in various forms. On the beyond-brink website, those in recovery can find one-on-one peer support, virtual all recovery meetings as well as telephone recovery support. Meetings are one hour in length and are free to attend.
Visit beyondbrink.com for more information.
