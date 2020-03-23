Wiste’s Meat Market supports the community with gift cards

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Wiste’s Meat Market shows its support for its neighbors, by purchasing gift cards from small businesses that are struggling and raffling them off to community members.
“We are fortunate to be open we want to give back to those taking a hit by not being able to be open or being limited. We need those small businesses around us so we can function,” says Ryan Landkammer from Wiste’s Meat Market.
Donations are welcome so Wiste’s can continue buying the gift cards to give away. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
