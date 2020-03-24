Blue Earth County Historical Society continues sharing history, but for now, virtually

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As March marks Women's History month, every day the society posts pictures and descriptions of influential women in history from the area.
In addition, the society plans to continue to put out fun content like the #MNMuseumAlphabet where each day an artifact from the museum is uploaded that begins with a certain letter.
“We want to make sure that people are still engaged with us, to feel like they are still a part of our community. So we are going to have videos going up a couple times of the week and we are going to continue our trivia series. We have all this knowledge at our fingertips here that we want to share with people,” said Blue Earth County Historical Society Communications Manager Heather Harren.
Weekly content is available on the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s Facebook page.
