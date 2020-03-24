Celebrating National Ag Day indoors through virtual education

(KEYC) — This week is National Ag Week and National Ag Day will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday, March 24.
Right now, it may seem difficult to celebrate America’s crop and livestock producers while stuck inside, but Riverview, LLP shared tips and tricks on how to celebrate America’s farmers and ranchers with educational courses that can be done with every-day, household items.
As grocery store shelves are emptied and restocked amid coronavirus concerns, the time for agriculture education has never been more critical.
“They’re worried about having enough right now and as farmers we can take this opportunity to teach about how this works because what an amazing opportunity we have right now,” Community Relations Coordinator Natasha Mortenson explained.
Online resources are abundant for agriculture lesson plans including Minnesota Ag in the Classroom as well as a new daily, online video lesson provided by Riverview, LLP, a Morris, Minnesota based agribusiness,
“We’ll be focusing on dairy, beef and agronomy. We’re going to do some special guests hopefully through Zoom maybe or some way to interview somebody, those are some ideas we’re working on,” said Mortenson.
The virtual agricultural lessons can be found on the Riverview Facebook page at 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lessons will be interactive with the use of household items.
“We’re going to put posts in the morning for people to get some things ready from their cupboard, to try to find ways for people to do things with what they have at home. We’re kind of thinking like a coloring contest for people that have a printer we’ll put a picture up and have a coloring contest,” said Mortenson.
Mortenson said there are multiple ways to provide agriculture lessons at home, right at the kitchen table.
“Have kids plan a lunch or supper or breakfast and maybe they divide it out and figure out how those foods got to them, you know they could have placemats that they make with paper that they make to put on the table," said Mortenson. "You’ve got to kind of think about what people have at home but that would be really fun for National Ag Day, to think about where their food came from.”
