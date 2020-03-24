City Council exercises emergency ordinance authority

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council exercised an emergency ordinance authority Monday that grants the city manager flexibility to make administrative decisions regarding city code agreements.
The 60-day ordinance allows the city manager to make city code decisions on changes to existing commercial or industrial buildings without holding in-person meetings.
“So that gives flexibility, for example, for any existing business in those zoning categories, to be able to more proactively give approvals, but still go through the review process. Instead of getting a group of people together we’re able to make some administrative decisions,” said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms.
The City Council also approved a temporary wave on certain parking enforcements such as delaying late fees or penalties on violations.
