DEED creating emergency loan program for small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Monday afternoon that it is creating an emergency loan program to help small business owners who need immediate assistance to meet their families’ basic needs during COVID-19 closures.
The program was established under the Small Business Assistance Executive Order 20-15 that Gov. Tim Walz signed on Monday.
The loan program is intended to help businesses that are temporarily closed under Executive Order 20-04, later clarified by Executive Order 20-08, which stopped on-site customers dining at restaurants and bars and closed an extensive list of other small businesses whose owners may not have adequate cash flows to withstand a temporary closure.
“Over the last week, we’ve heard from many of Minnesota’s small businesses who are facing significant hardships because of the COVID-19 crisis,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and now more than ever, we’re looking to creative solutions like DEED’s emergency loan program to help them weather these extraordinarily difficult times.”
Executive Order 20-15 directs DEED to create a Small Business Emergency Loan Program by making available $30 million from special revenue funds. This money will then be used by DEED’s lender network to make loans of between $2,500 and $35,000 for qualifying small businesses. The loans will be 50% forgivable and offered to qualifying small businesses at a 0% interest rate.
If other financing becomes available to small businesses that received one of these emergency loans, such as federal funding, then the emergency loan would need to be repaid.
DEED expects that this emergency loan program will provide between 1,200 and 5,000 businesses needed resources.
“We know that this emergency loan program is just one tool businesses will need to leverage to stay afloat,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “It’s an important one because it will get cash flowing quickly to the small Minnesota businesses that need it most.”
As of Monday night, the loans are currently not yet ready to be applied for, as the department is still working on creating the infrastructure, but a DEED spokesperson says that the department expects loan applications to be available later this week through DEED’s lender network.
Any small business owners are encouraged to send questions and comments about the emergency loan program to ELP@state.mn.us.
In addition to the funds that will become available to small business owners, Executive Order 20-15 also allows local units of government or lending partners that have a revolving loan fund to use those funds to issue loans to retail and service providers for the next 90 days.
DEED estimates that up to $28 million in capital could become accessible through local revolving loan funds and local governments.
Additional information about the emergency loan program or any other services DEED offers can be viewed by visiting DEED’s website and COVID-19 information page.
