Design Home Center set to launch second location in Madelia

Design Home Center set to launch second location in Madelia
Design Home Center in New Ulm announced Tuesday that it will be launching a second location in Madelia, Minnesota, on April 1. (Source: Design Home Center/Facebook)
By Jake Rinehart | March 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:23 PM

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Design Home Center announced Tuesday that it will be launching a second location in Madelia, Minnesota, on April 1.

The New Ulm-based company wrote in a Facebook post that the Madelia location “will have building materials, in-house sales, delivery, install department and an idea showroom.”

The new store will be located at 24 Center Avenue North in Madelia and open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Additional information can be found by visiting the Design Home Center’s website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.