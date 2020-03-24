Design Home Center set to launch second location in Madelia

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Design Home Center announced Tuesday that it will be launching a second location in Madelia, Minnesota, on April 1.
The New Ulm-based company wrote in a Facebook post that the Madelia location “will have building materials, in-house sales, delivery, install department and an idea showroom.”
The new store will be located at 24 Center Avenue North in Madelia and open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Additional information can be found by visiting the Design Home Center’s website or Facebook page.
