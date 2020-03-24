Final preparations being made for Highway 14 expansion between Dodge Center, Owatonna

CLAREMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently announced its plans to begin construction on the expansion of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna.
Signs will be posted beginning on March 25 alerting motorists in Dodge County about the upcoming detours, with construction scheduled to begin on April 8.
Motorists traveling on Dodge County Road 1 and 630th Street will find detours south of Claremont and should follow signs to access their destinations. Crews are also beginning to build a bridge on Dodge County Road 1 for an overpass of the expanded Highway 14, as well as building a new 630th Street. In addition, grading work west of Claremont is also expected to begin around this time.
MnDOT had originally scheduled an open house in April to kick off the start of construction, but all public meetings and project open houses have been postponed statewide to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This project will expand 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between Dodge Center and Owatonna to complete a continuous four-lane road between Mankato and Rochester.
Officials say that this project is intended to improve the capacity, safety, travel time and access between Rochester and Owatonna, as well as the I-35 corridor.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by 2022, with traffic on the new Highway 14 route expected sometime in 2021.
Visit the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s project website for additional information and updates about the Highway 14 expansion project between Dodge Center and Owatonna.
