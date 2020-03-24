MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On National Agriculture Day, the first of its kind for Minnesota, GreenSeam launches the Minnesota State of Ag Report.
The report is compiled of information and insight gained from people involved in a variety of sectors in the agriculture industry. Its purpose is to reveal opinions on the economy and other major issues impacting ag businesses. The feedback came in part from five focus groups held in five locations in the GreenSeam, Austin, Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato and Marshall.
Sam Ziegler, Director of GreenSeam, says one of the key findings was related to talent retention.
“We have younger students that aren’t necessarily staying in southern Minnesota, that are tending to leave and the truth is there that the businesses are worried about that. At the same time, we have information that these companies are planning on growing and they’re planning on hiring more people and the opportuntiies are all the way across the board to whatever type of degree or how much ever education you want to invest in there are careers out here so we have a spot that we can better align what people are interested in and what opportunities there are."
Ziegler says it’s also crucial for people to understand the spectrum of people that played a role in this report. While farming makes up the majority of the agriculture field, people in manufacturing, food processing, retail, government, education, and healthcare also offered their input.
