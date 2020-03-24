Hy-Vee modifies return policy, suspends rain checks until further notice

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Monday that it will temporarily be suspending its return, refund and rain check policy until further notice.
Effective Tuesday, March 24, all Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will not accept returns or issue rain checks for its products.
The West Des Moines based company says that if a customer finds any fresh product, such as produce, meat seafood, or deli items, do not meet Hy-Vee’s standards for freshness, then those products can be exchanged for a new product. The company adds that non-perishable products, however, will not be accepted.
“The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president, said. “Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”
Additionally, due to the high demand of Hy-Vee products in recent weeks, the company says that all locations will temporarily stop issuing rain checks for products that are out of stock.
