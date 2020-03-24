Martin County one of the few rural clusters for COVID-19 in Minn.

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — Testing for Covid 19 didn’t begin in many parts of rural Minnesota until last week.
By Sunday, March 22, Martin County had confirmed eight cases of the virus, making it one of the few rural hotspots for the case.
“We have some that have very little to no symptoms at all and were only positive because they were somebody who was in close contact with another positive case,” said Chera Secvik, executive director for Community Health and Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties. “Then we have the other extreme, where we have had people who have been hospitalized pretty critically.”
Seven of the eight positive cases were attributed to community transmission, meaning there is no source from outside the community they can trace it to.
One case was related to travel.
“I think it’s more concerning that we are seeing more cases without a travel association with them, whereas that really hasn’t been the case in a lot of other communities,” added Secvik.
Officials understand if work calls, you have to go, but 35% of the community over the age of 65, according to U.S. Census data, they are encouraging all local residents to be mindful of others in a time like this.
“Help us flatten the curve, as they say, and encourage less transmission across the community.”
As more tests are made available to the region, the number of cases is expected to increase.
