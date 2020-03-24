MDH: total positive Covid-19 cases at 262

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 262 positive Covid-19 cases, an increase of 27 from Monday.
The approximate number of completed tests submitted to the MDH Public Health Lab is 5812.
One Minnesotan has died due to the coronavirus. It occurred March 19 in a Ramsey County resident in their 80s who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was the contact of an earlier confirmed case.
The total number of cases requiring hospitalization is 21. Of those cases, 15 are still hospitalized.
The MDH says there are 88 patients who no longer need to be isolated.
The MDH is expected to provide further details at its daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, which will be joined by Gov. Tim Walz, who is self-quarantining after a member of his security detail tested positive.
Le Sueur County reports there are now 5 cases in the county.
The county reported its first case of coronavirus on Sunday. Le Sueur County Public Health says the four additional people had contact with someone who tested positive and are currently recovering at home.
