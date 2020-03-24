Minn. DNR still looking for feedback about deer populations, management

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is still encouraging community members to share their thoughts about the state’s deer population. (AP Photo) (Source: Amy Sancetta)
By Jake Rinehart | March 23, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 9:37 PM

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is still encouraging community members to share their thoughts about the state’s deer population.

Although the original plan to host 35 workshops across the state was altered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the DNR is still asking for the public’s input about the deer population in their area.

Anyone who would like to share their thoughts is encouraged to call or email their local wildlife manager prior to April 1.

The department says that public engagement and feedback on issues like deer management is one of its top priorities and part of the DNR’s statewide deer management plan, as the department uses the feedback to help make decisions about upcoming deer seasons.

DNR Office Phone Number
Albert Lea 507-668-7071
Marshall 507-537-6250
Nicollet 507-225-3572
Owatonna 507-414-6200
Redwood Falls 507-637-4076
Windom 507-832-6025

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.