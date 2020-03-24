Minn. Judicial Branch issues statewide order to limit physical access to courts during COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Judicial Branch issued a statewide order on Tuesday to further clarify Executive Order 20-14.
Executive Order 20-14, which can be viewed in full below, suspends evictions and writs of recovery during the coronavirus (COVID-19) peacetime emergency within the state of Minnesota.
Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued a statewide order (ADM20-8001) that restricts in-person access to courthouses for only designated case types and opens up additional opportunities for remote hearings that must occur during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order went into effect on Monday, March 23, and will remain in effect for the next 30 days or until another order is issued, whichever comes first.
“We are committed to protecting the safety of all who must enter into a courthouse during this unprecedented time. The Minnesota Judicial Branch is where people access justice and defend their constitutional rights. The balancing of public health and access to justice during this time is testing our systems and procedures. The steps we announce today will help us maintain that delicate balance,” Chief Justice Gildea explained.
More information about court proceedings during the COVID-19 outbreak can be viewed by visiting the Minnesota Judicial Branch’s website.
