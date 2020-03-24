Minnesota State University, Mankato to livestream two annual events

“I am honored to be granted this great opportunity to share my latest research discoveries to the audience of Minnesota State University and the community," Wu said. "I will present the invention of a novel antenna technology for the emerging 5G and beyond wireless communication systems. The global market for 5G was $43 billion in 2018 and the number is expected to grow to $700 billion by 2030. The antenna has always been the bottle neck and limits the system performance. Our research group at Minnesota State University, Mankato adopted a unique method to push antenna technology forward. My presentation will show our exciting journey from the creation of the idea to the final prototype of this new antenna technology. The presentation will include concept inspiration, design approaches, the prototyping process, and the measurement procedure. I want the audience to share our passion, curiosity and the excitement in the creation of this new cutting-edge antenna technology.”