Minnesota State University, Mankato to livestream two annual events

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato announced that will move its previously scheduled events from in-person presentations to digital events that will be livestreamed.
The announcement was made on Tuesday and is a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has shocked much of the world.
The university will first be livestreaming the ninth annual Midwest Undergraduate Data Analytics Competition on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29.
The Midwest Undergraduate Data Analytics Competition will be hosted entirely online and include more than 200 students who will represent over 50 teams from universities and colleges throughout the midwest.
During the two-day competition, teams will work on a real-world data analytics problem pertaining to the judicial system., while receiving assistance from over 30 faculty advisors. The teams will then be judged by more than 75 industry professionals and educators.
The livestream for the competition will be available for viewing between 8 a.m. local time on Saturday and 5 p.m. local time on Sunday.
Due to the CDC’s guidelines and various restrictions by a multitude of governments across the Midwest, the entire competition, including judging, will be conducted in a remote setting.
“We are excited to host this prestigious competition again this year. MUDAC 2019 was a great success, which was held at Minnesota State Mankato and focused on Minnesota water quality,” said Rajeev Bukralia, associate professor at Minnesota State Mankato and MUDAC competition chair. “This year’s challenge about the judicial system is a topic of great societal value. We look forward to organizing this great learning event online, which will engage over 200 bright students from throughout the Midwest.”
In addition to MUDAC 2020, Minnesota State University, Mankato will be livestreaming the 46th annual Douglas R. Moore Faculty Research Lecture at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
The lecture will be presented by faculty member Xuanhui Wu and is titled “Creation of a Novel Antenna Technology for 5G and Beyond Systems: From a Concept Inspiration on Scratch Paper to Prototypes in the Lab.”
Anyone interested in viewing the livestream can do so by visiting the Zoom meeting that MNSU staff has created. When logging in, use “578 207 901” as the webinar ID number and “312-626-6799” as the phone number to connect.
“I am honored to be granted this great opportunity to share my latest research discoveries to the audience of Minnesota State University and the community," Wu said. "I will present the invention of a novel antenna technology for the emerging 5G and beyond wireless communication systems. The global market for 5G was $43 billion in 2018 and the number is expected to grow to $700 billion by 2030. The antenna has always been the bottle neck and limits the system performance. Our research group at Minnesota State University, Mankato adopted a unique method to push antenna technology forward. My presentation will show our exciting journey from the creation of the idea to the final prototype of this new antenna technology. The presentation will include concept inspiration, design approaches, the prototyping process, and the measurement procedure. I want the audience to share our passion, curiosity and the excitement in the creation of this new cutting-edge antenna technology.”
