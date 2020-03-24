MNsure special enrollment period open

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNsure’s special enrollment period in response to COVID-19 is now open.
Those that qualify and are currently without insurance can enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure through Tuesday, April 21.
This service would apply for someone who has lost their employer-sponsored health insurance amid the coronavirus outbreak.
If you are currently enrolled in a plan through MNsure, you are not able to use this special enrollment period to change plans. For those that enroll, coverage will begin April 1.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.