MSU Mankato has first confirmed Covid-19 case

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato has its first confirmed COVID-19 case.
The university alerted students and employees this morning that a staff person has been diagnosed with lab-confirmed COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health, though, has determined that the risk of exposure at the university is low.
President Richard Davenport says the university continues to follow cleaning procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and is working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health for further guidance. The university is also working with MDH to identify and notify any close contacts.
