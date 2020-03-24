Order food and support local businesses with Great American Take-Out Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, March 24, is The Great American Takeout Day, a grassroots effort underway nationally to support the restaurant industry that has been greatly impacted by the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.
WIth social distancing and restaurants ordered closed in the state, except for takeout or delivery, today is a day for communities to show their support by ordering takeout for breakfast, lunch or dinner. In southern Minnesota, a Facebook page has been created that lists all local options
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/katosupportlocal/ to learn more.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.