Order food and support local businesses with Great American Take-Out Day
A coalition of restaurants is urging Americans to order at least one carry out meal today to support small businesses. (Source: WOIO)
By Lisa Cownie | March 24, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:26 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday, March 24, is The Great American Takeout Day, a grassroots effort underway nationally to support the restaurant industry that has been greatly impacted by the spread of coronavirus Covid-19.

WIth social distancing and restaurants ordered closed in the state, except for takeout or delivery, today is a day for communities to show their support by ordering takeout for breakfast, lunch or dinner. In southern Minnesota, a Facebook page has been created that lists all local options

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/katosupportlocal/ to learn more.

