Postal Service looking to hire thousands in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The United States Postal Service is looking to fill over 1000 positions throughout Minnesota.
USPS says they have multiple positions available throughout the state with hourly wages ranging from $13.53 to $18.56 per hour with both indoor and outdoor work available.
The postal service says depending on location and type of work, positions may exist on all three shifts. They say many entry-level positions offer paid holidays, paid time off, and health insurance.
USPS says the only place to apply is usps.com/careers, click on “Search Jobs,” and select “Minnesota,” then click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job.
