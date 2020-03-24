River Hills Mall to be temporarily closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Brookfield Properties, the managing company and landlord of the River Hills Mall, announced Monday it has temporarily closed the River Hills Mall, along with over 170 other shopping centers that the group owns.
In its statement, Brookfield Properties said “While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources. For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you [the consumer].”
Other shopping centers across the region affected by this announcement include:
- Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota;
- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Minnesota;
- Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka, Minnesota;
- Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa;
- Jordan Creek Town Center in Des Moines, Iowa;
- Fox River Mall in Appleton, Wisconsin;
- Mayfair in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; and
- Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Brookfield Properties’ full statement is available below.
"Through these turbulent times, Brookfield Properties remains steadfast in our commitment to be there for our communities, both as a resource and source of comfort, through the unknown. We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and are working cooperatively with our tenants and government and health officials to best serve as employment centers and a place for goods and services.
After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers. While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources. For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you.
Our greatest privilege is serving as focal points for communities nationwide. It is our hope that we all take this time and focus on patience and compassion as we navigate this new normal together. Please visit River Hills Mall’s website for the most up-to-date information. We appreciate your understanding and support. We look forward to seeing you again soon!"
