Teens promote social distancing, being positive with online campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As schools and activities across Minnesota are canceled to tackle the spread of COVID-19, a new campaign encourages teens to stay safe and positive.
The program Project For Teens launched an online campaign where youth are creating video montages of the fun ways they’re practicing social distancing and nominating their friends to join in.
They’re also stressing the importance of sanitizing surfaces and hand washing.
“It’s always a lot more impactful when you see your peers participate in social distancing. So this is just an opportunity to let our community know that there are some really awesome teens doing some awesome things and really taking the advice of our public health community,” said Project For Teens Executive Director Kate Cox.
The project for teens program consists of 120 kids, grades 10 through 12, from Mankato East, West, Loyola, St. Peter and Lake Crystal high schools.
Visit the Project for Teens Facebook page to join the campaign.
