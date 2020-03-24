Telehealth visits available at Mankato Clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic ramped up its efforts to see patients without having them come into the clinic, and since last week has offered a telehealth service to patients.
Despite being over the phone or a webcam, it's pretty similar to an in-person appointment that wouldn't require a physical exam.
“So we’re just having people schedule routine appointments like they normally would, and then typically we’ll have a nurse calling them ahead of time checking to make sure they have adequate capabilities of doing this. If they have either a smartphone device or the correct kind of laptop," says Dr. Colin Weerts at the Mankato Clinic.
Using the telehealth service does require access to Google Chrome and a decent internet connection.
Before the appointment would begin, patients would receive a text message or email that would link them to the telehealth service.
“So I would just send you that link and ‘say what can I help you with today?’ So it’s not necessarily just for COVID-19. We can do this for a lot of types of visits. You know, mental health visits being particularily something that this works well for because there isn’t much of a physical exam requirement in those kinds of visits. We can do these kinds of visits for anything,” says Weerts.
Not all appointments are a good fit for telehealth, but the clinic says it's a good way to reduce person-to-person contact for patients and doctors.
“We’re happy to try to do this in any way they can. They can schedule appointments like normal and they can ask about if they can do a telehealth visit knowing that you have to have the right environment to be in. Make sure you have an adequate internet connection and probably some privacy would be a good idea if you’re talking about any sensitive information you don’t want your coworkers or anyone else around you to hear," says Weerts.
Those attending a telehealth appointment should still call and schedule it just like a regular appointment. Mankato Clinic is still conducting regular in-person appointments as well.
