America’s ‘50th Anniversary Tour’ concert in Mankato rescheduled

“In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks," Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnel of the band America said in a joint statement. "We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”