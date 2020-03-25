America’s ‘50th Anniversary Tour’ concert in Mankato rescheduled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announced that the upcoming America concert that was scheduled for April 26 has been rescheduled to February 14, 2021.
The announcement is a result of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, while refunds will be made available at the point of purchase for those who are unable to attend on the rescheduled date.
“In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks," Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnel of the band America said in a joint statement. "We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”
Some of America’s best-known songs include “A Horse With No Name,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “Don’t Cross The River," “Ventura Highway,” and more.
