Blue Cross Blue Shield, Allina Health join forces to assist with face mask shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota joined forces with Allina Health to reach out to the community to assist in the shortage of face masks for health care workers.
Due to the nationwide shortage of factory-made N-5 masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the organizations are looking for fabric donations and those who can sew masks.
“We ask that any health care systems that are interested in masks should contain me to be added to our list for sights that we can drop off, and then we are asking any fabric stores to help supply the fabric and supplies to the community,” stated Susan Schuster, principal community relations consultant at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
Masks must be sewn with a CDC approved pattern.
Visit Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s website for information on how to get involved.
