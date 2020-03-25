Bumbelou makes free face mask kits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local business owner is using the time that her store is closed to give back, and they’re giving you the chance to help out as well.
The team at Bumbelou in Old Town Mankato is preparing 100 kits to make face masks. Each kit will include fabric and elastic to make 12 masks along with sewing instructions and suggested local places to donate them. Owner, Jenna Odegard says these aren’t meant to replace personal protective equipment or N95 masks. They’re instead meant to alleviate the need for masks in lower risk situations.
“We have industrial sewing equipment here at Bumbelou because we manufacture our own sewing line, we have extra fabric, we have the elastic on hand but when we really looked at it it didn’t seem feasible for us to get together as a team to do it and also the amount of time it would take for a small team of people to do it versus handing it out to 100 people in smaller batches. That’s why I keep saying many hands make light work. We’re hoping to have all 1200 masks done in less than a week,” says Odegard.
Those interested in picking up a free pre-packed kit can park outside Bumbelou at 405 North Riverfront Drive on Saturday, March 28, from noon to 2 p.m. The kits will be brought out to your vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.