Cleaning material, toilet paper industry observe ripple effects from unprecedented demand

(KEYC) — The run on cleaning supplies and toilet paper has had ripple effects through the supply chain throughout the industry.
Shelves at many stores remain barren due to allocation.
Because manufacturers are behind while trying to fill more orders than usual, this puts a significant strain on distributors who can't get enough product in the door to send out to customers.
With adversity staring the industry in the face, many have started enforcing a priority system among customers.
“We would determine which customers we were going to make sure had product and how much product those customers were going to get based on how much we received from manufacturing,” said Jerry Sjoberg, director of Sales and Marketing at a Midwest toilet paper and cleaning supplies distribution company.
Sjoberg went on to say that in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where most major paper company manufacturers are, there are lines of semis for blocks waiting at businesses to load up, often to not even completely fill a truck en route to distributors.
