Domestic violence during quarantine; what those stuck inside should know

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While Minnesotans heed the Governor’s call for social distancing and self quarantining at home, for some in our community that comes with a whole different type of fear.
The Committee Against Domestic Violence (CADA) is a local nonprofit that serves victims of domestic abuse, and they say it’s important to note people are not always safe at home.
“Sometimes home is a really scary place. In fact, some victims and survivors will use going to work as a respite from the abuse and the chaos that is happening in their home. So we know when folks are stuck at home it can mean an increase in violence and abuse,” says Jason Mack, Director of CADA.
Mack says the financial ramifications of this pandemic also adds stress in relationships. He stresses that CADA is considered an essential government service and it will remain open.
If you or someone you know needs help during this time, you can call the Crisis Hotline at 1-800-477-0466 or email CADA at You can email CADA at outreachgroup@cadamn.org.
