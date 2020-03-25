GreenSeam releases first-ever Minnesota State of Agriculture Report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today GreenSeam released their first-ever Minnesota State of Agriculture Report for the year of 2019.
The report focuses on the needs of Minnesota’s agribusiness to give the agriculture industries and rural Minnesota a voice and give others the ability to address problems in rural Minnesota.
This past summer, GreenSeam and their partners and volunteers set out to see what challenges agribusinesses and rural communities are facing.
“As the rest of the survey sums up, a lot of the big challenges we have relate to topics of health care, relate to regulations, relate to talent, in the midst of this survey when we asked that question, I was pretty pleased to see people are saying we need to figure out more ways to work together with people in our region and not try to fix things ourselves,” said director of GreenSeam, Sam Ziegler.
Nearly 75% of those that participated in the State of Ag survey said that it’s very useful for communities to work together to promote opportunities and address challenges. One of those challenges include keeping younger generations in rural communities with opportunities, which was also addressed in the survey.
“Does your business offer student internships, student tours to help young people learn more about career opportunities? To see that 34% are saying, yup we have internships, we have student tours, yup, we’re doing it, 13% saying we’re starting to and another 20 to 25% saying, we don’t, but we should,” said Ziegler.
Ziegler said that’s part of the change that’s needed to help rural communities thrive.
“We need to do more with our youth to let them know that opportunities exist and not stay locked up, not keep our doors shut, open our doors, be transparent, be involved that to me was a big eye-opener because that’s showing change,” said Ziegler.
The full Minnesota State of Ag report can be found here.
