4-H Legacy Awards go virtual

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 4-H’s annual Legacy Awards have been moved online tonight due to coronavirus concerns but the stories of Youth in Action award winners can be watched virtually.
4-H is hosting the 2020 Virtual Legacy Awards live through their Facebook page as well as on their website.
Awards start at 6:00 p.m. central time on Wednesday, March 25. The Youth in Action Award will be presented to four youth from across the country who are using their passions to make a difference.
The awards can be watched on 4-H.org or live on their Facebook page.
