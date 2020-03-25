Kwik Trip looking to hire thousands to meet demand

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (KEYC) — Kwik Trip is looking to hire thousands of new employees to meet demand.
The company was originally scheduled to host an Open Interview Day, which was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. However, the company announced late last week that it is still hiring.
“We are looking to hire at least 2,000 co-workers as quickly as we can to help our stores, production facilities, and distribution and transportation divisions keep up with the high demand for our products and services,” Recruiting Manager Stephanie Cormican said. “In addition to year-round and seasonal positions, we understand that individuals may have been displaced due to COVID-19 and are looking for work temporarily until they are able to return to their current employment. The increased volume we are experiencing right now provides an opportunity for those individuals to earn income during this time.”
Kwik Trip is looking for both full and part-time employees to meet the needs of their communities.
The La Crosse-based company will also be hosting online job fairs for those who are interested.
Visit Kwik Trip’s website for more information regarding online job fairs and available positions.
