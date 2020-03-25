Lee’s Champion Taekwondo Academy using virtual class to continue training

“In martial arts we say [that] just because we are stuck in our house doesn’t mean we don’t have goals, right? We still have to move forward," said Colby Winkler, Lee’s Champion Taekwondo Academy’s owner and master instructor. "So, that discipline training will give them the regimen of exercise challenges. We have them video themselves so there is accountability and then tag themselves on our Facebook page, so we are seeing them do these exercises at home. This is not a time to be lazy, and we are setting it by example. We’re showing them that when this happened we didn’t just say ‘Hey guys schools closed, governor said we can’t have a martial arts facility. This isn’t going to work’ right away we set the TV up and we got Zoom going.”