Mayo clinic doctors spread joy and hope with Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Gray News) – Drs. Elvis Francois and William Robinson know their way around a hospital and … a piano.
The chief residents at the Mayo Clinic are capturing hearts across America in the middle of a pandemic with their rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”
“In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more ... But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one,” Francois said in his Instagram post.
In his post, Francois notes how the health care system and health care providers will be tested in the coming months.
“But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit,” he said.
“There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one.”
