MDH: 26 hospitalized due to COVID-19; number of cases rises to 287

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State health officials reporting 25 new cases this morning, putting the total number at 287 statewide.
35 patients have required hospitalization, with 26 still hospitalized today.
In our region, Martin County is reporting two new cases, with 10 total. One of the patients is in their 80's, while the other is in their 90's. Both are hospitalized.
Le Sueur County is also reporting an additional case this morning, with 6 total in that area.
From the Minnesota Department of Health: Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so it is not a representative of the total number of people in Minnesota who have or had COVID-19.
Number of positive cases is the cases that were tested and returned positive. All data are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
Updated March 25, 2020
- Positive: 287
- Approximate number of completed tests from the MDH Public Health Lab: 6365
- Approximate number of completed tests from external laboratories: 5110
- Deaths: 1
- Total cases requiring hospitalization: 35
- Hospitalized as of today: 26
- Patients who no longer need to be isolated: 122
