Midwives: don’t make birth decision on fear

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many hospitals have changed protocols to prevent possible exposure to the coronavirus. In some cases, even spouses and birthing partners are now banned from labor and delivery rooms, and that has some pregnant women here locally, considering other options like a homebirth midwife.
Local certified professional midwife Jennifer Gerfen says she’s received a lot of questions about whether she’s taking late transfers of care and what criteria need to be met to be eligible for this type of care. She says the biggest thing to remember is that this decision should be made based on the risk to the newborn and mother, not based solely on concern over COVID-19.
“Delivery care has always been a good option for low-risk women and I think they should educate themselves about the benefits of midwifery care but I think it shouldn’t be made out of fear, it should be made out of, this is a great choice for me and my family,” says Gerfen.
Doctors say coronavirus does not appear to pass from mother to baby through the placenta or breastmilk, but that it’s too early to tell if there are concerns for women in early pregnancy, like miscarriage or birth defects.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.