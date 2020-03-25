Minnesota Judicial Branch limits in-person cases, other decisions

(KEYC) — State government facilities, including the Minnesota Judicial Branch’s district and Court of Appeals, are open.
Though operations are limited, as recommended by public health officials.
The Blue Earth County Justice Center typically averages about 190 cases and court hearings per week.
Now, with orders for high priority cases to be heard, there are less than 20 hearings per week and all jury trials are on hold.
Current operations are made possible by telephone and teleconference technology.
Though, with the many cases being delayed, officials ensure justice will prevail.
“These are unprecedented times and given the unprecedented times it dictates; is it truly being delayed? Yes, it is being delayed, but it’s under circumstances beyond anyone’s control and justice will prevail when need be and we will do what we need to do and we will continue to remain open,” Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott explained.
McDermott says a large number of backlogs are expected once operations return to normal, but the remote efforts are doing their best to limit that.
