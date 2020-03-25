Minnesota State’s McKay named Richter Finalist

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay was named a finalist for the 2019-20 Richter Award on Tuesday.
The award is presented annually to the top men’s college hockey goaltender in the nation.
The sophomore was also named as a Hobey Baker Top-10 Finalist last week with teammate Marc Michaelis, while also earning the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Year Award and being named WCHA Goaltender of the Week eight times this season.
The Downers Grove, Illinois, native set a new league record accumulating a 1.17 goals-against average in WCHA play.
McKay led the nation in wins (30), goals-against average (1.31), save percentage (.942) and shutouts (10). His 10 shutouts also are tied for the second-most in NCAA Men’s Hockey history.
The seventh annual Richter Award will be presented on April 10, with the five finalists being announced on Monday, March 30.
