Rice County authorities suspect two recent fires to be arson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Rice County authorities suspect two fires from earlier this week are the result of arson.
The sheriff’s department and state fire marshal say two vehicle fires occurring just after midnight Monday morning caused neighboring buildings to also catch fire, resulting in a total loss. The suspected arsons took place in Bridgewater township near Dundas and no one was injured.
Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.
