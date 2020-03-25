Tips to avoid social isolation

(KEYC) — With Gov. Tim Walz implementing a stay-at-home order on Wednesday afternoon, many may begin to socially isolate, a harmful thing to do while social distancing.
Social isolation is when you cut off contact with friends and loved ones.
This does not have to be the case.
In today’s world of technology, there are many apps or ways you can keep in touch, whether through Skype, FaceTime or a website like CaringBridge.
If you’ve never used a format like this, there’s no better time than the present.
"A lot of people think that people that are older don't use technology as much as we do in other generations, but the data actually demonstrates that the fastest growing group of people that are using social network tools are older generations," explained CaringBridge CEO Liwanag Ojala. "This is a great time for people that aren't currently using to please try because there are a lot of people in your generation that are doing it."
The Stay at Home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27, and is currently scheduled to last until April 10.
