University mathematician calculates Minnesota COVID-19 cases

“The rate is very closely connected to the testing, and when we have testing up like we did yesterday at about 1,000, we found 66 cases. So from looking at two days’ data points, we doubled the number of testing and we about doubled the amount of infections. So as testing goes up we can expect to see more numbers. Another reason we can expect to see more numbers is this basic model of exponential growth that I’m following - that I’m reasonably within a certain degree of error - the numbers are going to get bigger," says Grunzke.