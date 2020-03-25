University mathematician calculates Minnesota COVID-19 cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a mathematician at Minnesota State University, Mankato whose been calculating predictions on the growing number COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.
Minnesota State University, Mankato math teacher Kurt Grunzke’s predictions for the amount of those infected in Minnesota on Monday were off just by three cases, but he is happy to say that his predictions are slightly off, and Tuesday’s reported cases of 262 were lower than his initial estimate of 324.
He says he doesn't expect to get too close that often this early, and he's using math equations to help educate the public about what they may expect in the future as reported cases continue to grow.
“I’m following a basic model for exponential growth. This pattern of numbers that are occurring, they’re growing at a rate, that as a mathematician, I can model it to basic exponential growth. That’s what I’m doing - it’s an Algebra II topic," says Grunzke.
The rate of positive cases is expected to grow in Minnesota as days and weeks progress as testing increases.
“The rate is very closely connected to the testing, and when we have testing up like we did yesterday at about 1,000, we found 66 cases. So from looking at two days’ data points, we doubled the number of testing and we about doubled the amount of infections. So as testing goes up we can expect to see more numbers. Another reason we can expect to see more numbers is this basic model of exponential growth that I’m following - that I’m reasonably within a certain degree of error - the numbers are going to get bigger," says Grunzke.
He says he doesn't want to make strong predictions on the number of cases we may experience months down the road, or if when the rate of infection will stabilize.
“I don’t know. I think we are still too early to know if the guidelines put in place have done anything yet," he said.
Grunzke also releases a new video each day on his YouTube channel.
