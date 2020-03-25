Walmart plans to hire more than 2,600 in Minnesota

(KEYC) — Walmart announced that it is looking to hire more than 2,600 new employees in Minnesota to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
The announcement was part of a larger one, where the company said that it is looking to hire 150,000 new associates nationally through the end of May.
To meet this goal, the Bentonville, Arkansas, based company has reduced its application period from what is typically a two week process down to approximately 24 hours.
“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon said. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”
In addition, the company announced that it is offering cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Every hourly associate who was employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify for the bonus, with bonuses paying out on April 2. In total, the bonuses account for over $365 million.
The company took it a step further by also announcing that it will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide, a Walmart spokesperson reports.
Additional information and job openings are available by visiting Walmart’s website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.