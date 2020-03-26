ACLU-MN alleges US citizen unlawfully detained

By Associated Press | March 26, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:03 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the federal government on behalf of a U.S. citizen who alleges he was unlawfully detained.

The organization filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Minnesota on behalf of Ali Abdalla.

Abdalla came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee. When his father became a U.S. citizen, Abdalla – who was a teenager at the time – automatically became one, too.

But Abdalla alleges Immigration and Customs Enforcement unlawfully held him for 11 months – including for five months after a judge ruled he was a citizen while the government appealed.

