ACLU-MN alleges US citizen unlawfully detained

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota is suing the federal government on behalf of a U.S. citizen who alleges he was unlawfully detained.
The organization filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Minnesota on behalf of Ali Abdalla.
Abdalla came to the U.S. as a Somali refugee. When his father became a U.S. citizen, Abdalla – who was a teenager at the time – automatically became one, too.
But Abdalla alleges Immigration and Customs Enforcement unlawfully held him for 11 months – including for five months after a judge ruled he was a citizen while the government appealed.
